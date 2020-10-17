3 feared dead as car falls into canal in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: In an unfortunate accident, three youths died after the car they were travelling in fell into a canal near Telengapentha in the wee hours of the morning.

The deceased youths are yet to be identified.

The incident took place when they were en route to Bhubaneswar from Cuttack.

On being informed, Cuttack Sadar police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and rushed to SCB Medical in Cuttack where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have seized the vehicle.

