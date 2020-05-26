loot in Khurda

3 family members critical as miscreants attack, hurl bombs while looting in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khurda: Three members of a family including a couple and their son were injured critically after miscreants allegedly attacked them and hurl bombs at their house during a loot bid in Odisha’s Khruda district late last night.

The incident took place at Bhogada village under Baghamari police limits of the district.

Around 10 armed miscreants allegedly entered the house of Sukant Kumar Jaysingh and looted gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees from the house, said sources.

When Sukant, his son Saumya and wife protested their loot bid, the miscreants attacked them and hurled bomb at their house which left the trio critical.

Meanwhile, all of them have been shifted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment.

Baghamari Police, on the other hand, has started an investigation into the mater.

