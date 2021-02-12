Jajpur: Tightening the noose on wildlife parts smugglers, forest officials on Friday seized three numbers of elephant tusks and other incriminating materials in Jajpur district of Odisha. Three persons were arrested in this connection.

As per reports, on the basis of reliable information, STF team conducted a raid at Kabatbandha Chhak near Brahmani Bridge under Jajpur district about a deal of sale of elephant tusks by wild life smugglers on Friday morning and arrested three accused persons along with 3 tusks and other incriminating materials.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Pitabas Barik of Bhagabanpur of Keonjhar district, Ananda Mohakud of Badabil of Keonjhar district and Ambuja Pradhan of Kabatbandha of Jajpur district.

The accused persons could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such elephant tusks, for which they were arrested and later forwarded to the Court of JMFC, Chandikhol.

In this connection STF PS Case No.07 dated 12.02.2021 U/s. 379/411 IPC r/w. 51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 was registered.

The seized elephant tusks will be sent to Wild Life Institute of India, Dehradun for chemical examination.

Further investigation of the case is underway.