Balangir: At least three dreaded criminals were caught by Police on Monday in Balangir district of Odisha. Muribahal Police took hold of the criminals during patrolling. As per reports, two more dreaded criminals are yet to be nabbed.

A country made gun, number less bike, three mobile phone and weapons were seized from them.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dukhiram Saraf, Basanta Saraf and Garudadhwaja Saraf.

A number of criminal cases are pending in the name of the said three persons in different police station of the district.

