3 Doctors, 4 Nurses Test Positive For COVID19 In VIMSAR, Burla

By KalingaTV Bureau

Sambalpur: Seven corona warriors in Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla have tested positive for Covid-19, informed VIMSAR director Lalit Meher.

The Corona warriors who tested positive in VIMSAR are two PG students of medicine department and pulmonary department, assistant professor of Radiotherapy department and four nursing staff who were working in the ICU.

The entire hospital is being sanitised department wise, informed the VIMSAR Director Lalit Meher.

After the detection of the cases, the authorities issued a notice instructing all staff including doctors, nurses, attendants who have come in contact with the above warriors to stay under quarantine.

However, admission of new patients into the central ICU will remain suspended for atleast 5 to 7 days and OPD will be closed from today till July 19.

