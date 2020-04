Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar predicted light to moderate rainfall at some places over three districts in Odisha on Thursday.

The districts which will likely to receive rainfall include Rayagada, Gajapati and Koraput.

Thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall likely to occur at some places over the districts of Rayagada, Gajapati and Koraput till 8 PM today, the latest bulletin said.