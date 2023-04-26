3 district of Odisha on high alert after Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh

Bhubaneswar: As many as three districts in Odisha have been put on high alert post the Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. The border districts of Odisha that is the three district of Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Koraput have been placed on high alert after the Chhattisgarh naxal attack.

Today in the late afternoon hours, there has been an attack on a vehicle carrying DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel near Aranpur in Dantewada district. The IED was planted by Naxals. In the attack as many as 11 persons have died.

The naxal attack has claimed the lives of 10 DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel and one driver, in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh CM says, “There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last stage. Naxals won’t be spared” the CM told ANI.

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken with the Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel over the matter and assured all the help that is required in the matter.

On the IED attack by naxals in Dantewada “…10 DRG jawans and one civilian driver lost their lives in the attack… Bodies of all of them are being evacuated from the spot. Senior officers are present there. Search operation is underway,” says IG Bastar, P Sundarraj told ANI.

A detailed report on the high alert sounded in Odisha shall be provided at the earliest. Reports awaited in this matter.