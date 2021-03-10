Pipli: A woman along with a 4-year-old minor girl and a 3-year-old girl have been killed in two separate road accidents near Pipli in Puri district of Odisha.

In one accident, a bolero car was en-route to Puri from Keonjhar on National Highway no 316 that dashed against the Chanagorada bridge near Sakhigopal in which a 58-year old woman and a 4-year-old girl lost their lives on the spot and 12 other travellers sustained critical injuries.

On getting the information, Satyabadi police IIC Devi Prasad Patra arrived at the spot and rescued them. The injured people were initially rushed to the Sakhigopal hospital and were later shifted to the Capital Hospital as their health condition deteriorated. The car has been seized by the cops and the dead bodies were sent for an autopsy.

In another accident, a family of three members were en-route to Bhubaneswar from Pipli when an auto hit the bike from behind near Pipli Toll Gate. The bike rider Bula Behera of Panda Bazaar Sahi was accompanied by his 7-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter on the bike. The auto ran over the minor girl after hitting the bike.

The locals took the injured family to the Capital Hospital in a private car for emergency medical treatment where the doctor pronounced her brought dead. It is being said that Bula Behera and his son Pradeep Behera are in a stable condition.

On getting the information, the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Pipli Police Station Prakash Mallik arrived at the scene and seized the two vehicles. An investigation has been initiated by the cops.