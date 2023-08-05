3 dead in road accident in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: In a tragic incident, three died due to a road accident in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district. The accident occurred on National Highway Number 49 under Karanjia police limits of the district.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained. The locals gathered at the place of the road mishap and informed the police immediately.

After receiving information, Karanjia police reached the spot, seized the body, and sent them for autopsy. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.