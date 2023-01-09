3 dead, 2 critical in road accident in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

Baripada: In a tragic incident, three people have died in a road accident in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, an auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a pick-up van on Baripada – Deuli road near Sinadhua Chhak.

The collision was so severe that three people died on the spot. It is worth mentioning that, the drivers of the two vehicles have been critically injured.

The locals and police rushed to the spot. They have sent the bodies for post mortem. The injured have been rushed and admitted to the nearby hospital.

Further details awaited in this case.