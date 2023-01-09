3 dead, 2 critical in road accident in Mayurbhanj of Odisha

An auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a pick-up van in road accident in Mayurbhanj of Odisha, 3 have died, 2 are critical.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
road accident in Mayurbhanj
File Photo: Representational Image

Baripada: In a tragic incident, three people have died in a road accident in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Monday afternoon.

According to reports, an auto-rickshaw collided head-on with a pick-up van on Baripada – Deuli road near Sinadhua Chhak.

Related News

College girl dies in road accident in Dhenkanal of Odisha

The collision was so severe that three people died on the spot. It is worth mentioning that, the drivers of the two vehicles have been critically injured.

The locals and police rushed to the spot. They have sent the bodies for post mortem. The injured have been rushed and admitted to the nearby hospital.

Further details awaited in this case.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.