3 dead in road accident in Kendarpara of Odisha

Kendrapara: In a tragic incident, three persons have died in a road accident in Odisha on Friday morning.

The incident took place at Jamdhar on Chandbali road under Sadar police limits.

According to reports, the people were traveling in an auto rikshaw when an unidentified vehicle hit the auto rikshaw and they died on the spot.

The locals immediately informed the police. The police team reached the spot and started further investigation into the matter.

They recovered the bodies and sent them for post mortem. The identity of the deceased persons is yet to be ascertained.