3 dead bodies found on roadside in Sundargarh of Odisha!

Sundargarh: At least three dead bodies have been found in the roadside in Sundargarh district of Odisha on Tuesday, said reliable reports.

Three dead bodies were found on the roadside near the petrol pump of Bileimunda Chatabar under Hemgiri police limits.

It is not yet clear whether it was a murder or an accident. Till the filing of the report, the police have not reached the spot till now.

According to reports, on Monday, locals spotted three dead bodies on the roadside near the petrol pump of Billeimunda Chatabar.

Soon the local people gathered around the dead bodies. Among the three dead, there were two security guards of Bankibahar-Taparia road construction company RKD, while the identity of the other one could not be found.

Whether the deaths are murders, suicides, or accidents is yet to be clarified. No clear information has been found so far in this matter.

Detailed report awaited in this matter.

