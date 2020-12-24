Khordha: A truck hit a bike and killed all the three people at Kuradhamalla Chhak under Khordha Sadar police limits.

According to reports, the three people on a bike were en-route Bhubaneswar from Berhampur when the truck hit them from behind.

The identities of the deceased people is yet to be revealed.

Locals rushed to the spot to find that one of them had died on the spot and the other two were critically injured. They were rescued and rushed to the nearby hospital. But, the doctors declared them brought dead.

The police rushed to the spot of the accident and seized the truck meanwhile the truck driver had managed to flee.