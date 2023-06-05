3 dead as bus crushes them in Puri of Odisha

Puri: A bus has crushed people in Puri district of Odisha on June 5, 2023 (Monday) leading to the spot death of three persons.

According to reports, three persons have died as a result of a bus driving over them. The incident took place near Puri Onkareswar temple.

Reports suggest that, all the three deceased people belonged to one family. They were from Ganjam district of Odisha.

They were allegedly visiting Puri for an engagement ceremony. After eating a meal in the ceremony near went to Onkareswar temple. They were standing on the road when a speeding bus came and hit them.

The deceased have been identified as Satranjan Das of Chhatrapur, his wife Gayatri Das and Rakesh Nanda. The local police has reached the spot and seized the bodies and sent it for postmortem.

An investigation in this matter is underway. A search has been launched to nab the bus driver. Detailed report awaited in this case.