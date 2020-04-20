Representational Image

3 Dead, 8 Critical As Pick Up Van Overturns In Odisha’s Ganjam

By KalingaTV Bureau
Ganjam: Three people are dead and eight critical as a pick-up van overturned in Ganjam district today.

The accident took place on Khandideuli-Birudigarh road. All the victims hail from Tihidi village under Sadar block in the district.

The victims were on the way to a crusher site at Bhabandha near Berhampur.

Locals and police rushed to the spot on being informed about the incident and rescued the injured.

They have been admitted in the MKCG Hospital at Berhampur.

According to sources, the driver of the pickup van lost control over the wheels and the vehicle turned turtle. All three were killed on the spot.

