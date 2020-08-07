Nabrangpur: The Nabarangpur district administration on Friday declared shut down in the entire district for three days, starting from 5 AM of Aug 8 till midnight of Aug 11 amid rising COVID-19 cases.

“In the interest of public health and the containment of spread of COVID- 19, shutdown will be imposed in the entire Nabarangpur district with effect from 5 AM of Aug 8 till midnight of Aug 11 ” said an order issued by District Collector, Ajit Kumar Mishra.

The following activities will be allowed during the Three-day shutdown:

All the medical establishments including hospitals,clinics, nursing homes,including medicine stores. Movement of ambulance and all medical personnel.

District/Block and Municipal Administration/Police/Fire Services.

Central and State Government Officials on Duty.

Telecom Services

Petrol Pumps

Print and Electronic Media identified by District Police

Water supply, sanitation and sewerage workers.

Electricity supply and distribution

Movement of goods and good carriers, whether loaded and unloaded.

Industrial establishments, factories and construction activities.

Milk booths

Dhabas along National and State Highways/Major roads to takeaway only

ATM’s

Marriage and Funeral, with permission of District Authority.

Operation of Bus Station and their associated offices, movement of associated personnel and activities.

Home delivery of food,groceries, vegetables and essential items by restaurants.

Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Services and allied activities.

Road transport on highways, road movement of transiting activities.

Activities Strictly Prohibited During Shutdown:

No gatherings of persons will be allowed in Nabrangpur district in any public or private places except gathering inside house.

Non-essential gatherings and assemblies such as seminars, workshops and conferences are to be cancelled.

Social gatherings and assemblies like religious functions, marriage receptions and parties etc shall not be conducted.

No Marriage Barat/Opera shows and other functions shall be organized.

No Political rally/gathering for agitation should be conducted.

Any type of Kalyan Mandap shall not be permitted to any functions where public gathering possibilties

All the hotels where people stay on regular basis coming from outside should keep all precautionary measures of COVID-19 like sanitizer and isolation room during the period.

Anybody with symptoms and signs like cough, fever or difficulty in breathing should call the district helpline No 06858-222459, Mobile No 9439988787,9439988468/ District COVID Control room No: 06858- 222434/ 7077450077

Rumour mongering, mis-information in social media will be dealt with very sternly.

“Any person found violating the measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 , besides, legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC ) and other legal provisions as applicable.”