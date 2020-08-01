Bargarh: With the steady rise in COVID-19 positive cases in Bargarh district, Collector & District Magistrate Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan have announced shutdown in the district from today for three days.

The shutdown will be in effect from Aug 1 till Aug 3 in the entire district.

No public and private transport will be allowed during the shutdown. Except for the transport of essential goods, the movement of two-wheelers will be restricted in the district.

Besides, all essential services will be allowed to operate from 7am till 9 am , business related to agriculture will remain open till 1.pm

Hospitals, clinics, chemist shops, petrol pumps will be allowed to operate during the shutdown period.

Meanwhile, 13 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the district on the day, taking the tally to 425 in Bargarh. Of the total positive cases, 340 have recovered. The district has also reported a death due to Covid-19.