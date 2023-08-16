3-day protest launched in Bhubaneswar by Odisha school teachers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha school teachers have launched a three-day protest in Bhubaneswar over their 21-point demand on Wednesday.

According to reports, the teachers took to the streets in the capital city of Bhubaneswar to protest against various policies of the government.

The teachers, as many as 10,000 were out on the streets demanding pension, gratuity and changes in terms and conditions of their services.

It is worth mentioning that, the Odisha Secondary Teachers’ Association has spearheaded the protest. The protest shall be held for three-days at the ‘designated dharna place’ in Lower PMG Square at Bhubaneswar.