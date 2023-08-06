3-day international seminar-cum-workshop on “People, Culture and Living Heritage” begins in BJB College

Bhubaneswar: An International seminar-cum-workshop on “People, Culture and Living Heritage” began at the city-based Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (B.J.B) Autonomous College from today.

The three-day international seminar-cum-workshop, which is being conducted by the Post Graduate Department of Anthropology, Sociology, Social work of Autonomous College will continue till August 8.

The theme of the event holds a very interesting subject matter within itself. The diversified culture, heritage and the varieties of people are themselves a great matter of discussion. The ideas, customs, behaviours, art and architecture, social institutions, traditions and many other factors collectively build up the cultural heritage of a society or community. These may differ from place to place and person to person. The vast cultural diversity needs to be recognized and valued for which discussion and deliberation is the best way possible.

They welcome address of the event was given by the Convener, Prof. Itishree Padhee after which the Principal of BJB Autonomous College addressed the meeting with his valuable words.

The event was then taken forward with the colloquy of the Guest of Honour Brent Horning, a senior research scholar of University of California, USA. Following him the seminar cum workshop was addressed by the Guest of Honour Sridhar Patra, the Chief Managing Director of NALCO, Bhubaneswar.

The presence and deliberation of Guest of Honour Arvind Agarwal, the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Department of Higher Education, Government of Odisha created a knowledge absorbing atmosphere.

The event was pleased to have heard the words of the Chief Guest Ashok Panda, the cabinet minister for Department of Science and technology, Government of Odisha. Another esteemed guest, the Guest of Honour Prof. Trilokinath Pandey, Emeritus Professor from University of California, USA enhanced the spirit of the event through his words.

Later, Prof. A. B. Ota, a renowned Anthropologist and retired IAS Officer was felicitated in the presence of all by the guests. He expressed his feelings very beautifully as a response to the felicitation.

After which the key note was addressed by Prof. Annapurna Pandey from University of California, USA, which further carried out the floor discussion regarding some issues and how they can be solved.

At the end, the vote of thanks was given by the Co-Convener Dr. Bibhari Bal that gave a perfect end to the first day of the international seminar-cum-workshop.