dev diwali odisha
Sri Mandir On the Occasion Of Dev Diwali 2020

3-Day Dev Diwali Celebration Starts In Sri Mandir At Puri

By WCE 2

Puri: The Sri Mandir had been lighted up with diyas (earthen lamps) all over yesterday marking the beginning of the 3-day long Dev Diwali celebration.

The occasion starts on the ‘Chatrurdasi’ in the month of ‘Margasira’. Lord Jagannath and his siblings are dressed up in ‘Shradha besa’.

This occasion pays respect to the ancestors hence the ‘Shradha Besa’ of Lord Jagannath. The celebration will continue over a span of three days.

On this three day observation of Dev Diwali, the holy trinity are dressed in white garments as it marks a phase of paying respects and remembering the forefathers.

