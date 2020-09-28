plus three cut off mark in odisha

+3 cut off marks for Degree Colleges in Odisha for 2020-21 to be released today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The cut off marks for admission into +3 degree course in different Colleges of the State for the academic year 2020-21 are to be released today.

This year 2, 27,396 students have registered their names for getting admission against 2, 49,790 seats in 1029 Colleges of the Odisha.

The first cut off marks will be released at 11 am today.

Students can deposit their fees till 11.45 pm of October 1, 2020 on the online platform. The second cut off will be released on October 8. Later, different guidelines will be sent to different Colleges for spot admission.

This year cut off list for 1,39,025 seats of Arts, 42,234 of physical science, 26,610 of Biological Science, 31,139 of Commerce, 1666 of Self Finance and 9116 seats for Sanskrit will be released.

