3 critically injured after being stabbed for tomatoes in Keonjhar

Keonjhar: Three individuals were critically injured after the shopkeeper stabbed them over a dispute in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. The incident occurred at the Balipal weekly market under the Ghasipur police station of the district. The incident occurred earlier today when a shopkeeper attacked a market sweeper and another individual during an argument over the payment of tomatoes.

According to the sources, an altercation broke out between the market sweeper, Dilip Mukh, and the shopkeeper of a stall. The dispute reportedly arose when Dilip Mukh, while sweeping the market premises, demanded a payment of five rupees owed to him by the shopkeeper. Tempers flared, and the situation quickly escalated.

In a fit of rage, the shopkeeper, accompanied by an associate, brandished a sharp weapon and launched a sudden attack on Dilip Mukh and another person identified as Abhijit Bindhani, who happened to be in the vicinity.

During the attack, Dilip Mukh and Abhijit Bindhani sustained serious stab wounds, leaving them in critical condition. Another bystander, who attempted to intervene and defuse the situation, also suffered minor injuries.

Local residents immediately alerted the police. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot and detained the shopkeeper. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.