3 critically injured after being stabbed for tomatoes in Keonjhar

Three individuals were critically injured after the shopkeeper stabbed them over a dispute in Odisha’s Keonjhar district.

By Deepa Sharma 0
Representational Image

Keonjhar: Three individuals were critically injured after the shopkeeper stabbed them over a dispute in Odisha’s Keonjhar district. The incident occurred at the Balipal weekly market under the Ghasipur police station of the district. The incident occurred earlier today when a shopkeeper attacked a market sweeper and another individual during an argument over the payment of tomatoes.

According to the sources, an altercation broke out between the market sweeper, Dilip Mukh, and the shopkeeper of a stall. The dispute reportedly arose when Dilip Mukh, while sweeping the market premises, demanded a payment of five rupees owed to him by the shopkeeper. Tempers flared, and the situation quickly escalated.

In a fit of rage, the shopkeeper, accompanied by an associate, brandished a sharp weapon and launched a sudden attack on Dilip Mukh and another person identified as Abhijit Bindhani, who happened to be in the vicinity.

During the attack, Dilip Mukh and Abhijit Bindhani sustained serious stab wounds, leaving them in critical condition. Another bystander, who attempted to intervene and defuse the situation, also suffered minor injuries.

Must Read

Youth dies after tractor overturns while farming in Ganjam

Odisha: Locals set police station on fire in Phulbani

Local residents immediately alerted the police. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital.

After receiving the information, police reached the spot and detained the shopkeeper. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

You might also like
State

IMD issues yellow warning to these 14 districts in Odisha, Know details

State

OSSC Question Paper Leak: 8 more arrested by Balasore police

State

Snakes trapped in fishing net in Odisha’s Puri dist, watch

State

Odisha: 2 arrested for stealing railway copper wire worth Rs. 7.5 lakh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans