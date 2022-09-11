3 critical out of 12 injured persons as unknown animal attacks them in Odisha’s Sundergarh

Sundergarh: As many as 12 people sustained injury while three of them became critical after an unknown animal attacked them in Sundergarh district of Odisha on Saturday. The incident took place in Salangabuda area under Sundergarh Forest range.

As per reports, on Saturday late night an unknown animal entered a house in the village and attacked people who were then sleeping. Later, the injured persons were taken to Sundergarh hospital for treatment. However, out of them the health condition of a woman named Gurubari Pruseth deteriorated, and so she was shifted to the VIMSAR in Burla of Sambalpur. The other injured persons are being treated in Sundergarh.

After getting information, the forest department reached the spot to pacify the animal. However, the animal also attacked two of the forest officials.

It has further been known that the animal attacked some people in the night and some other in the wee hours of the day.

The animal has attacked on the face of the victims especially eye and nose.

Though some people have claimed it to be a jackal, it is yet to be ascertained which animal is this. Operation by the Forest department to nab the animal is underway.