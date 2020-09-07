Aul: At least three persons were left critically injured after an ambulance carrying a dead body turned turtle in Kendrapara district of Odisha.

The incident took place near the Dak bunglow square on Cuttack-Chandbali route in this district.

According to the reports, an ambulance carrying a deceased lady was on its way to Digachiya from Cuttack. The ambulance had three occupants along with the body. However due to some unknown reasons the driver of vehicle lost control. This led the vehicle to skid off the road and fall into a nearby ditch.

The accident left the passengers and driver critically injured and badly damaged the ambulance van. On receiving the information the police reached the spot instantly.

The cops rescued the victims and the body from the accident site. The victims were rushed to the nearby community health centre(CHC) in Aul.

Even though the exact reason for the incident remains unknown, over-speeding is suspected to be the cause behind it. The police is currently investigating the crime scene for discovery of further details.