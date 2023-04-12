3 critical, 3 injured in accident in Sundargarh of Odisha

Koira: In a road accident in Sundargarh district of Odisha, as many as six persons have been injured on Wednesday said reliable reports.

According to reports, as many as six employees of a company have been injured after the van in which they were travelling overturned.

The accident took place near the ITI bypass road in Koira area of Sundergarh district in Odisha. It is worth mentioning that, as many as three of them have sustained critical injuries.

All the three critical persons have been shifted to a hospital in Rourkela. Detailed report awaited in this matter.