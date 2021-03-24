Bhubaneswar: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) today revealed that as many as three UK strains of COVID-19, have been detected in Odisha. However, Odisha Health Minister has assured not to panic. He urged the people not to panic as the state government has taken necessary steps to contain the spread of the UK mutant strain.

“We knew about the detection of the three UK strains in the state after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had revealed this during the genome sequencing in December last year. But we had kept it under wraps apprehending that people will panic,” Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pradipta Mohapatra told mediapersons here.