3 Covid UK Strains in Odisha: Health Minister urges not to panic

By WCE 5
3 covid UK strain in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) today revealed that as many as three UK strains of COVID-19, have been detected in Odisha. However, Odisha Health Minister has assured not to panic. He urged the people not to panic as the state government has taken necessary steps to contain the spread of the UK mutant strain.

“We knew about the detection of the three UK strains in the state after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had revealed this during the genome sequencing in December last year. But we had kept it under wraps apprehending that people will panic,” Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Pradipta Mohapatra told mediapersons here.

You might also like
State

Students Test Covid Positive At Ravenshaw University In Cuttack Of Odisha

State

BMC, Commissionerate Police to intensify checking of Covid 19 norms’ violation

State

29 persons in a village in Nuapada district test Covid positive

State

Bollywood’s Suchismita Routray selling Momos in Cuttack !

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.