3 convictions in a day in 3 trap cases of Odisha Vigilance

Cuttack: As many as 3 convictions were seen in a day today of three separate trap cases of Odisha Vigilance.

In the first case, the Ex-Junior clerk, Accounts sections, office of the Deputy Director, Horticulture, Phulbani in Kandhamal was convicted in the Vigilance trap case.

Today Pradeep Kumar Choudhury, Ex-Junior Clerk, Accounts Section, office of Dy. Director, Horticulture, Phulbani, Dist-Kandhamal, A/p-Jr. Assistant, office of Dy. Director, Horticulture, Kalinga, Dist-Kandhamal who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No.44 dt.04.10.2018 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 for demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) Rs.7,000/- from the complainant in order to facilitate change of old salary account from SBI, Baliguda to Andhra Bank, Phulbani and to prepare his salary bill was convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Phulbani and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000/- (Rupees Ten Thousand).

In default of payment of fine, he is required to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 6 months for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Today, the convict Pradeep Kumar Choudhury, Ex-Junior Clerk has been forwarded to jail custody.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of P.K. Choudhury, Jr. Assistant from service following his conviction.

R.K. Suna, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Berhampur Division, A/p-DSP, Cuttack Division had investigated the case and V.V. Ramdas, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Phulbani conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

In the second case the Ex Head clerk, office of the Block Education Officer, Gudvela Blok, District Bolangir was convicted.

Today Daman Prasad Mishra, Ex-Head Clerk (Retired), office of Block Education Officer, Gudvela Block, Dist-Bolangir who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.25 dt.19.08.2019 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 for demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) Rs.5,000/- (Rupees Five Thousand) from the complainant for drawal of his arrear pay as per sanctioned ACP (Assured Career Progression) and in order to send the revised pension papers to AG, Odisha, Bhubaneswar for sanction of pension was convicted by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bolangir and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs.10,000/- (Rupees Five Thousand), and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 months for the offence U/s 7 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for stoppage of pension of Mishra following his conviction.

Smt. Kadambini Samal, Ex-DSP, Vigilance, Sambalpur Division, A/p-DSP, Rourkela Division had investigated the case and Jayakrishna Sahu, Special PP, Vigilance, Bolangir conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

In the third case the ex-senior clerk of the office of the Tahasildar, Lephripada, in Sundergarh district was convicted in vigilance trap case.

As per reports, today Surendra Kumar Patel, Ex-Senior Clerk, office of Tahasildar, Lephripada, Dist-Sundargarh, A/p-Sr. Revenue Assistant, Bargaon Tahasil, Dist-Sundargarh who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No.87 dt.28.11.2014 U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 for demanding and accepting illegal gratification (bribe) from the complainant for issuance of certified copy of RoR (Patta) recorded in the name of his great grandfather was convicted by the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and to pay fine of Rs.1,000/- (Rupees One Thousand), and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month for the offence U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988.

The Court further sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 3 years and to pay fine of Rs.1,000/- (Rupees One Thousand), and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for a period of 1 month for the offence U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Both the sentences are to run concurrently. Today, the convict Surendra Kumar Patel, Sr. Revenue Assistant has been forwarded to jail custody.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of S.K. Patel, Sr. Revenue Assistant from service following his conviction. S.S. Pujari, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Sambalpur Division, A/p-DSP, Rourkela Division had investigated the case and Gourmohan Das, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Sambalpur and Shyam Sundar Mishra, Spl. P.P, Vigilance, Sundargarh conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.