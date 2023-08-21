Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

3 bolbom devotees killed in Keonjhar after being hit by container

The road accident took place on National Highway (NH) 49 near Khurei tangiri toll gate under Dhenkikote block of the district.

Keonjhar: In an unfortunate incident, three Bolbom devotees were killed while four others sustained critical injuries after a container rammed into them in Keonjhar district this evening.

According to reports, the accident took place when the Bolbom devotees were returning after offering water at the Lord Shiva Temples.

The mishap was so severe that one died on the spot while two others succumbed their injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital. All the deceased persons are said to be the residents of Telkoi area of the district.

