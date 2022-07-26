3 Bike Looters Arrested In Capital City Of Odisha, See Details

By WCE 2
bike looters arrested

Bhubaneswar: Huge success for Khandagiri police in Bhubaneswar as they have arrested a bike looters gang involving three people on Tuesday.

According to reports, the police has seized as many as ten stolen bikes. It has also successfully arrested three alleged looters.

It is noteworthy that police sources said, that they have been arrested from near AIIMS Bhubaneswar in Khandagiri area.

Various cases have been lodged in police stations across Bhubaneswar, that is under the  Commissionerate Police jurisdiction.

Further investigation in this matter is underway.

You might also like
State

Odisha: CBI Registers Case Against Exec. Engineer And Relatives For Possessing DA

State

Prakruti-Babushaan controversy: Actress’ mother shares pics from family lunch

State

Odisha Health Dept Directs 7 Govt Hospitals To Dedicate Beds For Monkeypox Patients

State

2 Women Killed, 3 Critical In Road Accident in Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.