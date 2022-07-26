3 Bike Looters Arrested In Capital City Of Odisha, See Details

Bhubaneswar: Huge success for Khandagiri police in Bhubaneswar as they have arrested a bike looters gang involving three people on Tuesday.

According to reports, the police has seized as many as ten stolen bikes. It has also successfully arrested three alleged looters.

It is noteworthy that police sources said, that they have been arrested from near AIIMS Bhubaneswar in Khandagiri area.

Various cases have been lodged in police stations across Bhubaneswar, that is under the Commissionerate Police jurisdiction.

Further investigation in this matter is underway.