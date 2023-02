Balasore: Three bears died in an unknown vehicle collision. The accident took place on Mitrapur road under Nilgiri forest division of Balasore district.

A mother with two cubs was found among the dead bears.

According to reports, three bears were crossing the road on Sunday morning. At this time, an unknown vehicle came and hit it.

As a result, three bears have died on the spot. The Nilgiri Forest Department reached the spot and seized the carcasses and sent it for autopsy.