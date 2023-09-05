3 bears attack youth in Balasore of Odisha, he fights them for 1 hour and escapes

Balasore: In a shocking incident, as many as three bears have attacked a youth in Balasore district of Odisha on Tuesday, said reports.

The youth in Kesura village under Jamudiha panchayat had allegedly gone to the forest near the Mahadev mandir to do his daily ambulation when the three bears pounced upon him and attacked him.

It is worth mentioning that the youth identified as Bhaskar Dalai fought with the wild bears for almost one hour and saved himself, said reliable sources.

Since he did not return for such a long time, his family members came in search of him and found him lying in a pool of blood with grievous injuries to his head and hands.

They later rescued Bhaskar and rushed him to the Nilagiri medical center in Balasore said reliable reports. The youth is said to be critically injured. Further detailed reports in this regard is awaited.