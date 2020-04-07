3 Arrested In Odisha’s Puri Were Involved In Various Illegal Activities, PEO Suspended and GRS Terminated

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Puri:  3 persons were arrested from Krushna Prashad area of Nimapara block in Puri. The arrest took place when the 3 were at the Cyclone shelter near the Nimapara High school.

The  youths were found ignoring the social distance rules. They were involved in drinking and gambling, a video of the act has become viral.

The 3 youths who have been arrested are, Kalu Jena, Dheer Palaie, Uttam Tarai. The 3 have been sent to the quarantine isolation centre.

The PEO has been suspended and the GRS has been terminated due to negligence of duty.  The Krushna Prashad Tahasildar has filed a complaint in the local police station.

