3 arrested for posing as RTO officer and asking for batti in Odisha

Rourkela: Three youths were arrested for posing as fake RTO officer and asking for batti (extortion) money from truck drivers in Odisha’s Rourkela.

In the case of extortion by showing the fake identity of being RTO officers. There are allegations that they are collecting extortion from truck drivers on the Odisha-Jharkhand border.

Jharkhand’s Thetheitang police have arrested three youths and sent them to Simdega Jail. According to the information, the police of Thetheitang of Jharkhand have arrested three people who were checking vehicles and collecting money on the road going from Kutra to Ranchi in Jharkhand’s bordering Sundargarh district.

The three accused are Jayprakash Gupta of Sundergarh, Praveen Pradhan of Angul and Tutu Dehuri. It has been reported that the police have taken the accused to court after arresting them.

Police are investigating who else is in the gang. Three youths reached the Ambapani forest on Odisha-Jharkhand border national highway last night. The RTO of Sundargarh and the local police identified themselves and checked the documents of the trucks coming from Odisha to Jharkhand and going from Odisha to Jharkhand.

After that, they used to charge huge sums of money from the truck drivers by showing various errors in the papers. The police team reached Kendudihi and arrested three people from the spot.