3 arrested for Duping ANMs on Pretext of Providing Job in Odisha: Watch

Bhubaneswar: At least three persons were arrested on Thursday for duping the contractual ANMs on the pretext of providing job. The three miscreants belong to Ganjam district.

As per reports, after getting to know about a viral audio clip shared on social media, Capital Police Station had suo motu registered a complaint and initiated probe.

Commissionerate Police arrested the three persons in this connection for duping the ANMs and seized Rs. 50 thousand from them.

The dalals were reportedly luring the ANMs saying that whoever would come to the protest, that the ANMs are staging these days in Bhubaneswar, she would get the permanent job. The miscreants were demanding Rs. 15,000 per each person.

The three dalals had reportedly planned to collect over Rs 1 crore from the ANMs before fleeing from the scene.