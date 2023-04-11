3 arrested, 175 kgs ganja seized in Kandhamal of Odisha

In a raid, the Baliguda police intercepted a ganja smuggling racked in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Tuesday. 

Baliguda: In a raid, the Baliguda police intercepted a ganja smuggling racked in Kandhamal district of Odisha on Tuesday.

According to reports, the Baliguda police got a reliable tip-off of ganja being smuggled in a truck, car and seized 175 kgs of ganja. The police has arrested three ganja peddlers.

On receiving a tip-off, the police raided Gumpadar road near Mahasingh under Baliguda police station limits in Kandhamal.

The Baliguda Police Station officer informed that the seized ganja was being transported to Jharkhand from Mahasingh in Kandhamal district of Odisha by truck.

