Balasore: 3 areas of Balasore have been sealed after Covid-19 case No. 61, a 58 yr old man was detected from here. The local administration today declared three wards of the town as containment zones.

Ward No. 18, 28 and 29 has been sealed off informed the Collector. An emergency meeting of the district administration was convened in this regard.

These three places have been declared as, containment zone by the district administration for seven days in the first phase.

The administration will provide essential items to people residing in the zone. No one will be allowed to enter or exit from these zones. Health checkup of around 400 families of the area will be done.