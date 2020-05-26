+3 and PG Exams Shall Not Be Held In Odisha, Informs Arun Sahoo

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha cancelled the 2nd and 4th semester examinations of +3 students, and 2nd semester of PG students today.

The above information has been given by the Minister Higher Education Arun Kumar Sahoo. The meeting was held via a video conference.

The VCs of major Universities in Odisha were present. The Minister added that the examinations for promotion shall be done in some other manner.

UGC guidelines shall be followed and students shall be encouraged to complete their learning online.