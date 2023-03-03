3.8 magnitude earthquake in Koraput of Odisha
Earthquake of magnitude 3.8 hit Koraput on Friday, the National Center for Seismology said. No casualties reported.
Koraput: An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 has hit Koraput on Friday in the early hours. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake measuring magnitude 3.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 5.05 am today.
The epicenter of the earthquake was located 129 kilometers east of Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.
According to reports, mild tremors were felt in Koraput, Kakirigumma, Laxmipur, Narayanapatna and Rayagada. House and windows were seen shaking and the furniture in the house was also seen to be dislocated during the jolts.
People panicked and rushed out of their houses out of fear and were seen gathered in open spaces.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 03-03-2023, 05:05:44 IST, Lat: 18.83 & Long: 83.21, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Koraput Odisha
However, no casualties have been reported so far.