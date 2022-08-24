2nd Special OJEE to commence from September 3

2nd Special OJEE to commence from September 3: Check schedule here

Bhubaneswar: The schedule for the second Special Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 is out. The said examination will be conducted on the 3rd, 4th and 7th of September, 2022. OJEE Chairman informed it on Wednesday.

The first shift of the exam will commence at 9 am to continue till 10 am, the second shift will start at 11.30 to continue till 12.30, the third shift will be held from 2 pm to 3 pm and the fourth shift will be held from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates can download their Admit cards from 28.08.2022 onwards from OJEE website using their Application No. and Date of Birth (DD/MM/YYYY) as login credentials. The candidates have been advised to visit (www.ojee.nic.in / www.odishajee.com) for more information.

Check here the schedule of the exam:

 

