2nd phase of Vande Bharat Mission: Three flights to arrive in Odisha from May 16

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The second phase of Vande Bharat Mission will be launched from May 16 to 22. It will bring back Indians from 31 countries. 149 flights including feeder flights will be deployed, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday quoting sources.

Out of the 149 flights, three flights from three different countries will arrive in Odisha as part of the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back home people stranded abroad due to the global COVID-19 lockdown.

One flight each from USA, UAE and Malaysia will land at Biju Patnaik International Airport, Bhubaneswar.

 

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7.

