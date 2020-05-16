2nd flight from Dubai to land in Odisha on May 19

2nd flight from Dubai to land in Odisha on May 19

Bhubaneswar: The second flight from Dubai has been scheduled to land at the Biju Patnaik Airport here in Odisha at 3 pm on May 19. Office of the Indian Consulate General in Dubai confirmed schedule of the said flight today. The flight will fly with 150 passengers on board who were stranded in Dubai.

All the passengers of the special flight will undergo medical screening after their arrival at the airport in Bhubaneswar.

Passengers in the flight having suspected symptoms of COVID-19 will be taken to designated COVID hospitals while other passengers will be asked to remain in home quarantine.

Earlier, a special Air India flight from Dubai had arrived at BPIA on Thursday evening carrying 151 passengers.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the evacuation operation is part of the country’s largest-ever initiative to bring back Indian nationals back to their homeland amid the global lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.