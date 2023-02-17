2nd campus of KISS Univ constructed at a cost of Rs 100 crore has 3000-bedded hostels

Bhubaneswar: The second campus of KISS University, which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 100 crore, has an administrative building, a huge library, 300-bedded hostel each for girls and boys. This is to be inaugurated today by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

KIIT and KISS will witness to a historic moment on Friday when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the second campus of KISS Deemed to be University and newly built stadiums and sports facilities on the sprawling campuses. The venues have been named after the sporting legends, who are present on this occasion.

Newly inaugurated Sports Facilities include ‘Biju Patnaik Multipurpose Indoor Stadium’, ‘Dilip Tirkey Hockey Stadium’, ‘Rahul Bose Rugby Stadium’, ‘Debasish Mohanty Cricket Stand’, ‘Leander Paes Tennis Stadium’, ‘Sradhanjali Samantaray Football Stadium’, ‘Dutee Chand Athletics Stadium, and ‘Amiya Mallick Athletics Stand

The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta said that he has laid out a tradition with the naming of the stadiums after well-known sportspersons and hoped that the aspiring sportspersons will reap maximum benefit from the new facilities. He said the objective behind the move is to inspire the youths.