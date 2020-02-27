Bhubaneswar: Within a month of successful cadaveric organ transplant at SCB Medical in Odisha, doctors have carried out another one in Apollo and AMRI hospitals on Wednesday.

As per the report, one Suchitra Das (56) of Raja Bagicha Labour Colony in Cuttack had been admitted to Apollo Hospital on last Sunday post a critical injury in an accident. After she was declared brain dead by doctors on Wednesday her husband Gopal Chandra Das consented the hospital authority for kidney transplant.

Both the kidneys of Suchitra was retrieved by Dr Samiran Das Adhikary, Senior Surgeon, Urology Department of the hospital and the State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) was communicated for the transplantation.

In adherence to the approved list of kidney recipients, the first kidney of Samiran was transplanted on Jagannath Sura (55) of Chhatrapur area in Ganjam district at the Apollo Hospitals at around 12 am. The second kidney was sent to AMRI Hospital and transplanted on Minati Samantaray, resident of Ganjam.