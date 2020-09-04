Covid recoveries
Representational image

2980 more COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha, Total recoveries cross 90,000 mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar : The  tally of Covid-19 recoveries in Odisha has crossed 90, 000 mark as 2980 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID hospitals across the state on Friday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As many as 654 Covid-19 patients have recovered from Cuttack district today while 263  persons have been cured from Khordha.

Other recoveries include 212 from Ganjam, 207 from Mayurbhanj, 133 from Sambalpur, 126 from Balangir, 114 from Nayagarh, 114 from Puri, 111 from Baleswar, 103 from Koraput, 91 from Kendrapara, 87 from Bargarh, 80 each from Anugul and Keonjhar, 76 from Rayagada, 75 from Dhenkanal, 68 from Sundargarh, 67 from Jharsuguda, 64 from Bhadrak, 61 from Malkangiri, 38 from Jagatsinghpur, 37 from Nuapada, 33 from Kandhamal, 25 from Gajapati, 21 from Nabarangpur, 20 from Jajapur, 10 from Kalahandi, 5 from Deogarh and 5 from Sonepur.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 90331, the Health Dept tweeted.

 

You might also like
State

Covid 19 samples damaged as bus meets accident in Odisha

State

Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasanta Muduli tests positive for Covid-19

State

Body of youth recovered from Daya river in Bhubaneswar

State

2-yr-old murdered by relative uncle in Odisha’s Malkangiri

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7