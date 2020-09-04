Bhubaneswar : The tally of Covid-19 recoveries in Odisha has crossed 90, 000 mark as 2980 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different COVID hospitals across the state on Friday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As many as 654 Covid-19 patients have recovered from Cuttack district today while 263 persons have been cured from Khordha.

Other recoveries include 212 from Ganjam, 207 from Mayurbhanj, 133 from Sambalpur, 126 from Balangir, 114 from Nayagarh, 114 from Puri, 111 from Baleswar, 103 from Koraput, 91 from Kendrapara, 87 from Bargarh, 80 each from Anugul and Keonjhar, 76 from Rayagada, 75 from Dhenkanal, 68 from Sundargarh, 67 from Jharsuguda, 64 from Bhadrak, 61 from Malkangiri, 38 from Jagatsinghpur, 37 from Nuapada, 33 from Kandhamal, 25 from Gajapati, 21 from Nabarangpur, 20 from Jajapur, 10 from Kalahandi, 5 from Deogarh and 5 from Sonepur.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 90331, the Health Dept tweeted.

Another 2980 #COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on 04.09.2020 654 from Cuttack

263 from Khordha

212 from Ganjam

207 from Mayurbhanj

133 from Sambalpur

126 from Bolangir

114 from Nayagarh

114 from Puri

111 from Baleswar

103 from Koraput

91 from Kendrapara — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) September 4, 2020