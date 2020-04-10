Bhubaneswar: 2963 prisoners have been released across the state of Odisha. The release has come after the Supreme Courts decision. The prisoners have been left between the dates of 20th March to 9th April.

2661 prisoners have been released on bail, whereas 9 of them have been left of parole. Other than that 293 prisoners have been released on other grounds.

The DG prisons, Santosh Upadhaya has informed the same. The Supreme Court had given a clear directive to release the prisoners on bail or parole.

The prisoners who have been imprisoned for 7 years or less can be left on parole or interim bail said the Apex Court’s directive.