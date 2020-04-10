2963 Prisoners Released From Prisons Across Odisha, Decision Comes After Supreme Court’s Order

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Bhubaneswar: 2963 prisoners have been released across the state of Odisha. The release has come after the Supreme Courts decision. The prisoners have been left between the dates of 20th March to 9th April.

2661 prisoners have been released on bail, whereas 9 of them have been left of parole.  Other than that 293 prisoners have been released on other grounds.

Related News

200 Bed Covid-19 Hospital At Odisha’s Ganjam, To…

Sishu Bhawan In Odisha’s Balasore Hospital Premises…

4000 Covid-19 Test Kits Reach Odisha, Via Special Air Cargo…

4 New COVID 19 Positive Cases confirmed in Odisha, Total…

The DG prisons, Santosh Upadhaya has informed the same. The Supreme  Court had given a clear directive to release the prisoners on bail or parole.

The prisoners who have been imprisoned for 7 years or less can be left on parole or interim bail said the Apex Court’s directive.

You might also like
State

200 Bed Covid-19 Hospital At Odisha’s Ganjam, To Strengthen Fight Against…

State

Sishu Bhawan In Odisha’s Balasore Hospital Premises Catches Fire, Investigation…

State

4000 Covid-19 Test Kits Reach Odisha, Via Special Air Cargo From Maharashtra

State

4 New COVID 19 Positive Cases confirmed in Odisha, Total Count reaches 48

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.