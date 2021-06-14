Bhubaneswar: A total of 1589 tankers/containers carrying 29543.838 MT medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police.

During the last 53 days, as many as 125 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 2036.562 MT, 339 from Dhenkanal with 5647.33 MT, 314 from Jajpur with 6395.989 MT and 811 from Rourkela with 15463.957 MT.

Further, a total of 467 tankers with 9148.866 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 387 tankers with 6894.439 MT of oxygen were sent to Telangana. Tamilnadu received 249 tankers filled with 4609.178 MT of medical oxygen.

Similarly, Haryana received 182 tankers filled with 3331.793 of oxygen. 41 tankers with 660.051 MT of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 667.231 MT of oxygen-filled in 41 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh.

As many as 68 tankers have carried around 1319.962 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh and 67 nos of tankers with 1182.6 MT of oxygen have been sent to Madhya Pradesh till date.

22 tankers with 410.24 MT of oxygen have been sent so far to Delhi, 4 tankers with 107.89 MT sent to Punjab, 21 tankers with 424.99 MT sent to Karnataka, 3 tankers with 66.14 MT sent to Bihar, 2 tankers with 25.29 MT sent to Chandigarh, 21 tankers with 405.068 MT sent to Kerala, one tanker with 29.1 MT sent to West Bengal, 2 tanker with 52.1 MT sent to Jharkhand and 2 tankers with 39.42 MT of Oxygen have been sent so far to Rajasthan in last 53 days.

Based on the directive of the chief minister, a Special Cell was formed under Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit.

A Dedicated Corridor has been set up with round the clock monitoring. District SsP/DCsP and Range DIG/IG/CP are supervising the movement personally within their jurisdictions.

Odisha Police is committed to ensure that there is no delay in loading and transporting so as to promptly serve thousands of needy patients in UP, MP, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Tamilnadu, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand and other states.