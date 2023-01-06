29 more Speciality and Multispecialty hospitals included under BSKY

Bhubaneswar: As many as 29 more Speciality and Multispecialty hospitals have been reportedly included under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), the unique and flagship programme of the Odisha Government.

During an internal review meeting chaired by State Health Assurance Society (SHAS) CEO, Dr Brundha D. Additional Secretary and Joint CEO Subhananda Mohapatra, it was revealed that 29 more Speciality and Multispecialty hospitals from different districts of Odisha have been included under the BSKY following Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s direction to provide qualitative and universal clinical care to people of the State.

Here is the list of the 29 Speciality and Multispecialty hospitals included under BSKY:

Balangir district:

Samaleswai Multispecialty Hospital

Swaraj Hospital

Cuttack district:

Chandi Das Eye Hospital,

Narayan Hospital,

Anantaram Memorial Cuttack Nursing Home,

New Health Point Hospital,

Barsha Hospital,

Ratna Hospital,

Appex Eye Care,

Real Life Health Care,

Unique Hospital,

Sai Multispecialty Hospital,

R. Hospital,

Sanjeebani Nursing Home,

Annapurna Nursing Home,

Shree Hospital and Research Center,

Sneha Nursing Home,

Visakha Hospital,

Cuttack Poly Clinic Private Ltd,

Urban Hospital,

Devi Nurshing Home

Khurdha district:

Omm Sai Eye Hospital

Jajpur district:

Sabita Health Care,

K. Multi-specialist,

Causality Hospital

Nabarangpur district:

Indravati Eye Hospital

Nayagarh district:

Kailash Hospital,

Health Care Hospital

Nuapada district:

Shree Nrusighanath Surgial Hospital,

Panigrahi Maternity Nursing Home

The review during the meeting showed that as of now 554 super speciality hospitals from private sector were brought under the fold of BSKY. The list includes 103 hospitals from state like Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Chhatisgarh, West Bengal, Maharastra, Delhi, Gujrat, Punjab, Tamilnadu, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajsthan, Telegana and Uttarakhand.