29 institutions issued show-cause notices over irregularities in admission in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha government has reportedly issued show-cause notices to 29 institutions over irregularities in PG admission and violation of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) norms.

The department has reportedly issued show-cause notices to two Universities, four Colleges and 23 degree colleges over irregularities in admission.

The two Universities which have been asked to submit the show-cause notices are Khallikote University and Kalahandi University. Likewise, the four Colleges whom the Department issued show-cause notices are Prananath Autonomous College, Rourkela Government Autonomous College, Kendrapara Autonomous College and Bhadrak Autonomous College.

Sources further said that 23 degree colleges also have been asked to explain the reasons for violating the SAMS norms during admission process.

It is to be noted here that the Higher Education department has made e-admission compulsory for admissions to undergraduate and post-graduate courses through SAMS portal. However, these institutions allegedly conducted offline exams for the academic session 2022-23 and then approached the department to get the offline admissions updated on the SAMS portal.