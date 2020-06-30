Malkangiri: As many as 29 Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans are among 36 people who tested positive for COVID19 in Malkangiri district of Odisha in the last 24 hours.

The district administration in a Twitter post informed that all the BSF Jawans who have been infected with the deadly virus had reportedly returned from Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

They were accommodated in the Malybanta Boys’ Hostel, Junior Science College and Girls Hostel after their return, added the administration.

As per the sources, six personnel of the central armed force had tested positive in the district earlier.

The other 7 positive cases detected in the district today include cases of Tamil Nadu and New Delhi returnees who were in a temporary health camp set up at MV-07 village. Another 3 persons who also tested positive were in home quarantine at MV-12 of Korukonda block after their return from New Delhi.

With these 36 new cases, the total number of positive cases in the district have reached 96 including 44 active cases and 52 cases of recovery.

In view of the rising number of corona positive cases, the district collector has requested the people not to panic rather take precautions like maintain social distancing and wear masks.