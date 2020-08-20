2898 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Crosses 70k Mark
Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 2898 Covid positives in the last 24 hours. The tally of affected persons in the state has reached to 70, 020.
There were 1792 quarantine cases, whereas there were 1106 local contacts.
Here is the district-wise Covid positive list:
1. Angul: 16
2. Balasore: 140
3. Bargarh: 9
4. Bhadrak: 107
5. Balangir: 173
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 241
8. Deogarh: 3
9. Dhenkanal: 44
10. Gajapati: 53
11. Ganjam: 226
12. Jagatsinghpur: 84
13. Jajpur: 69
14. Jharsuguda: 49
15. Kalahandi: 76
16. Kandhamal: 63
17. Kendrapada: 57
18. Keonjhar: 35
19. Khurda: 524
20. Koraput: 132
21. Malkangiri: 56
22. Mayurbhanj: 53
23. Nawarangpur: 37
24. Nayagarh: 232
25. Nuapada: 8
26. Puri: 104
27. Rayagada: 105
28. Sambalpur: 77
29. Sonepur: 23
30. Sundargarh: 101