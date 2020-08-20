Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported as many as 2898 Covid positives in the last 24 hours. The tally of affected persons in the state has reached to 70, 020.

There were 1792 quarantine cases, whereas there were 1106 local contacts.

Here is the district-wise Covid positive list:

1. Angul: 16

2. Balasore: 140

3. Bargarh: 9

4. Bhadrak: 107

5. Balangir: 173

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 241

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 44

10. Gajapati: 53

11. Ganjam: 226

12. Jagatsinghpur: 84

13. Jajpur: 69

14. Jharsuguda: 49

15. Kalahandi: 76

16. Kandhamal: 63

17. Kendrapada: 57

18. Keonjhar: 35

19. Khurda: 524

20. Koraput: 132

21. Malkangiri: 56

22. Mayurbhanj: 53

23. Nawarangpur: 37

24. Nayagarh: 232

25. Nuapada: 8

26. Puri: 104

27. Rayagada: 105

28. Sambalpur: 77

29. Sonepur: 23

30. Sundargarh: 101